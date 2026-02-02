Odisha's share in central taxes slips to 4.42 per cent

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s share in central tax devolution is set to decline under the recommendations of the 16th Finance Commission for 2026-27.

The state is estimated to receive Rs 67,460.46 crore, amounting to 4.42 per cent of the divisible pool, lower than the 4.528 per cent horizontal devolution recommended by the 15th Finance Commission. Odisha had proposed that its share be raised to 4.964 per cent.

The report of the 16th Finance Commission was tabled by Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the Union Budget for 2026-27. The Commission has, however, kept the vertical devolution at 41 per cent, same as the 15th Finance Commission.

The transfer of funds to Odisha was estimated at Rs 63,073.7 crore for 2025-26 at the devolution rate of 4.528 per cent. In the previous financial year 2024-25, the transfer of funds to Odisha was Rs 57,692. 24 crore as per recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission.

According to the Finance Commission report, the horizontal devolution has been fixed by giving 17.5 per cent weight to population of 2011, 10 per cent to demographic preference, 10 per cent to area, 10 per cent to forest, 42.5 per cent to per capita GSDP distance and 10 per cent to contribution to GSDP by the state.