Officials of Odisha's Salepur sub-jail accused of torturing inmates

CUTTACK: An under-trial prisoner (UTP) recently released on bail from Salepur sub-jail has levelled serious allegations of mistreatment and torture to the inmates by the prison staff.

In a letter to the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, the released UTP, Hemant Kumar Acharya, alleged that three warders of the jail Abhijit Maharana, Dillip Pradhan and Indrajit Behera had assaulted convicts Prafulla Behera and Panchanan Sethi in September last year. The incident was captured by the CCTV camera.

Acharya also accused the warders of seeking leg and head massage from the inmates. Besides, the jail superintendent and deputy superintendent, who remain absent from duty most of the time, force the prison staff, UTPs and convicts to take care of their children and perform household chores for them. If the prisoners or staff refuse, they subject them to severe assault and force them to kneel down, he alleged in his letter.