‘Turtle trails’ bring cheer and hope for tourism sector in Odisha

KENDRAPARA: When Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed development of ‘turtle trails’ along key nesting sites in Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala in the Union Budget on Sunday, environmentalists and turtle researchers were delighted.

Odisha is home to world’s largest rookery of the Olive Ridley turtles and the announcement brought cheer as such trails are expected to boost eco-tourism, promote conservation and create livelihood for the community.

Gahirmatha in Kendrapara district, Rushikulya river mouth in Ganjam and Devi river in Puri have, historically, been the nesting grounds of the Olive Ridley turtles. Last year, a staggering nine lakh-plus turtles arrived at Rushikulya for laying eggs. Another six lakh turtles nested on the beach of Gahirmatha, known as the world’s largest rookery of the sea turtles.

“Turtle and tourism go together in Australia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Sri Lanka and other countries but Odisha is yet to tap overseas tourists to witness the arribada but the ‘turtle trails’ the budget will help the Forest department to promote turtle tourism and conservation,” said Prem Kumar Jha, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) of Odisha. He said Odisha turtles would be best to weave conservation efforts with tourism and involve the locals, tourists and fishermen.