Union Budget sets Odisha's National Waterway-5 on fast track

BHUBANESWAR: The much-awaited National Waterway-5 (NW-5) that will connect Mahanadi and Brahmani delta with the industrial belts of Kalinga Nagar and Talcher in Odisha is all set to take off with Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday proposing operationalisation of 20 new National Waterways (NWs) over next five years.

To promote environmentally sustainable movement of cargo, Sitharaman announced in the Budget 2026-27 to establish new dedicated freight corridors connecting Dankuni in the East to Surat in the West and operationalise 20 NWs, starting with NW-5 in Odisha to connect mineral-rich areas of Talcher and Angul and industrial centres like Kalinga Nagar to the ports of Paradip and Dhamra.

“Training institutes will be set up as regional Centres of Excellence (CoEs) for development of the required manpower. This will benefit youth in the entire stretch of the waterways to train and acquire skills,” she said.

Announced in 2008, the 588 km NW-5 was dragging its feet due to lack of viability and fund constraints. Once completed, it will connect Mahanadi, Brahmani delta, Matai river and East Coast Canal with the industrial belts and provide an alternative mode of transportation.