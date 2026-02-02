‘Yuva Shakti’ Budget will propel Odisha’s growth: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday hailed the Union Budget 2026-27 as a decisive step towards youth-centric and infrastructure-led growth, asserting that Odisha is among the major beneficiaries of the Centre’s development strategy.

Describing the budget presented by Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman as a ‘Yuva Shakti Budget’, Majhi said the allocation of Rs 12.2 lakh crore for capital expenditure reflects the Narendra Modi government’s continued focus on job creation, economic expansion and long-term productivity. He said the emphasis on skill development and employment generation would empower the youth to compete at a global level.

Addressing mediapersons at Sonepur, the chief minister expressed gratitude to the Centre for announcing multiple initiatives with direct relevance to Odisha. He said the state stands to gain significantly from several budgetary announcements, particularly the proposal to set up a Rare Earth Corridor in coastal states.

“The initiative aligns with the state government’s push to attract investment in critical mineral exploration, processing and value addition. This would reduce import dependence while strengthening high-technology sectors such as electronics and renewable energy, and strengthen local industry,” he said adding, the investment proposals received in this sectors during the Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave held last year are evidence of growing investor interest in the state.

Majhi said the East Coast Development Corridor and Purvodaya initiative would further integrate Odisha into national growth networks. He pointed out that the development of National Waterway-5, connecting mineral-rich Talcher and Angul with ports at Paradip and Dhamra, would transform logistics, lower transportation costs and reduce environmental impact by easing pressure on road and rail infrastructure.