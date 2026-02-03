10-ft-long crocodile captured from beach in Odisha's Jahania

Odisha

Tourists and locals spotted the male crocodile basking on the beach at Jahania on Saturday.
Forest staff measuring the crocodile at the beach in Puri’s Jahania.
KENDRAPARA: Forest officials of Bhitarkanika National Park captured a 10-ft-long saltwater crocodile from the beach at Jahania in Puri district on Sunday afternoon. The reptile was released in Bhitarkanika on Monday.

Tourists and locals spotted the male crocodile basking on the beach at Jahania on Saturday. “After being informed about the crocodile, we contacted forest officials of Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara to capture it. The reptile was netted after a four-hour operation,” said forest range officer of Astaranga Monalisa Mohapatra.

The crocodile is suspected to have crossed Barunei river mouth near Bhitarkanika and entered the sea. Subsequently, it reached the beach. After its capture, the reptile was released into Patasala river, said assistant conservator of forests of Bhitarkanika Manas Kumar Das.

