46,000 CRPs of Mission Shakti department to be given smartphones: Dty CM Pravati

BHUBANESWAR : The state government has decided to provide smartphones to around 46,000 community resource persons (CRPs) working under the Mission Shakti department, informed Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Monday.

Addressing a programme for interest subvention of self-help groups (SHGs) here, she said the CRPs will be provided with smartphones to ensure wider and effective use of the LokOS app, a digital platform supporting the Lakhpati Didi programme. “To take this goal forward, the state government is bring about a positive change in the lives of women by refunding interest on bank loans to SHGs,” she added.

Parida informed that the government will also provide uniforms and identity cards to all the community-support staff of Mission Shakti from April 1, coinciding with Utkal Divas. Stating that the decision will address a long-standing demand of the community-support staff, she said the initiative aims to empower women and community workers and enhance their efficiency.

The state government is working on a livelihood-based and long-term financial model to make women self-reliant. Through bank loans, SHG members are advancing their enterprises and with the reduction in interest burden, their income and businesses are seeing growth, the deputy CM said.

At the event held on the day, interest reimbursement amounting to `197.66 crore was provided to 2,80,586 SHGs. Cumulatively, over `515 crore has been reimbursed as interest in the 2025-26 financial year alone.

Parida said the initiative has not only strengthened women-led enterprises financially but also reinforced the contribution of women to the state’s economic progress. The government’s focus on empowering women through economic avenues reflects its commitment to creating a self-reliant and empowered female workforce, she added.