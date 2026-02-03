Andhra man arrested for duping businessman of Rs 6.16 crore in an online trading scam

CUTTACK: The Cyber Crime unit of Crime Branch on Monday arrested an Andhra Pradesh native for his alleged involvement in cheating a Berhampur-based businessman of a whopping over Rs 6.16 crore through a fake trading platform.
The accused has been identified as Vedgiri Srinivasrao (39), a resident of Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. He was produced in SDJM Court, Berhampur. Last year, six persons including a woman had been apprehended in this connection.
The Cyber Crime police had registered a case in July last year after the businessman lodged a complaint alleging he had been duped of over Rs 6.16 crore by some fraudsters.
As per the complainant, a woman named Sanjana Srinivasan had contacted him via Facebook, posing as a software developer with IBM, Hong Kong, and requested him to communicate with her over WhatsApp.
“The woman informed that her IBM team was establishing a data centre at ZAIF for digital currency exchange and persuaded me to open a trading account with ZAIF and do trading,” the complainant alleged.
Accordingly, between May 23 and June 24 last year, he transferred Rs 6,16,37,084 to different accounts as instructed by her. On May 30, his trading account showed a negative balance of USDT 11,292. When he informed it to Sanjana, she advised him to invest more money to recover the losses. He then continued trading and his account reportedly showed significant profit.
However, realising he had been duped, the complainant lodged a complaint, Cyber Crime police said.
Basing on the complaint, the investigating team led by inspector Rajendra Bhola analysed the transaction details and after examining various evidences, nabbed Srinivasrao from Guntur on the day. Mobile phones and SIM cards were seized from his possession.
“Efforts are on to nab Sanjana who continues to be on the run,” Cyber Crime police said.
Meanwhile, citizens have been urged to remain cautious regarding unsolicited investment offers on social media and messaging apps and advised to report such frauds to cyber helpline 1930 or their nearest police station.