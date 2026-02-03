BJD raises alleged irregularities in 2024 polls, seeks reply from ECI

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD has again raised the issue of alleged irregularities in the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, stating that despite meeting the Election Commission of India (ECI) twice and submitting written representations, its questions have still remained unsolved.

Addressing a media-conference here, senior general secretary Lekhasree Samanta Singhar and BJD president Naveen Patnaik’s political secretary Santrupt Misra said the BJD is seeking answers to these irregularities not with any political motive but as a responsible political party committed to strengthen democracy.

The BJD leaders said as discrepancies were found in several places between votes polled and votes counted, the party demanded copies of Form 17C which contains boothwise data of votes polled. However, copies of the Form 17C are yet to be provided, they added.