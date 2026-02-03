BJD slams government over law & order, paddy procurement

BARGARH: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday organised a massive ‘Garjana Samavesh’ in Bargarh district, protesting what it called the state government’s anti-farmer policies and the worsening law and order situation.

The party alleged that the government has failed in managing paddy procurement during the ongoing kharif procurement season which forced farmers to face severe hardships while trying to sell their produce.

BJD leaders claimed that while big corporates are being given tax relief, farmers are being mocked and neglected under the so-called double-engine government.

Addressing the gathering, Opposition chief whip and Rairakhol MLA Prasanna Acharya said although 19.66 lakh farmers are registered in the state, paddy has been procured from only 7.95 lakh farmers till February 1.