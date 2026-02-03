BJD slams government over law & order, paddy procurement
BARGARH: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday organised a massive ‘Garjana Samavesh’ in Bargarh district, protesting what it called the state government’s anti-farmer policies and the worsening law and order situation.
The party alleged that the government has failed in managing paddy procurement during the ongoing kharif procurement season which forced farmers to face severe hardships while trying to sell their produce.
BJD leaders claimed that while big corporates are being given tax relief, farmers are being mocked and neglected under the so-called double-engine government.
Addressing the gathering, Opposition chief whip and Rairakhol MLA Prasanna Acharya said although 19.66 lakh farmers are registered in the state, paddy has been procured from only 7.95 lakh farmers till February 1.
“Of them, payments have been made to just around 3.27 lakh farmers. When is the government planning to procure paddy from the remaining over 11 lakh registered farmers?” he questioned.
BJD leaders also highlighted delays in token issuance, alleged arbitrary deductions on the pretext of moisture and quality and middlemen in mandis. This, they said, has forced farmers to sell paddy in the open market at distress prices ranging between `1,400 and `1,500 per quintal.
Party’s vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra said, if the unresolved issues of paddy procurement and the deteriorating law and order situation are not addressed immediately, BJD will intensify its agitation across Odisha.
The party announced that similar protest programmes would continue across districts till February 17, followed by a major agitation in the state capital on February 24. Padampur MLA Barsha Singh Bariha, former ministers Snehangini Chhuria and Rita Sahu, former MLA Debesh Acharya, zilla parishad chairperson Manini Bhoi, municipal chairperson Kalpana Majhi were also present.