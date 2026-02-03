GRIDCO seeks 58 paise hike in bulk power price for FY27, faces backlash

BHUBANESWAR : State-owned power trading utility GRIDCO on Monday proposed a sharp increase in bulk supply price (BSP) for 2026-27, triggering strong opposition during the first day of public hearings conducted by the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC).

Presenting its aggregate revenue requirement (ARR) and BSP petition before OERC chaired by Pradeep Kumar Jena, GRIDCO sought approval for an average BSP of 388.23 paise per unit for FY27, an increase of 58 paise over the current approved rate of 330.66 paise per unit.

GRIDCO managing director Satyapriya Rath told the Commission that the utility expects to sell 39,203 million units (MU) of electricity in FY27, including 39,103 MU to the four Tata Power-operated distribution companies and 100 MU as emergency supply to captive generating plants (CGPs). After factoring in three per cent transmission loss, the state PSU projected total state consumption at 40,416 MU, to be procured at an average cost of 358.85 paise per unit.

The utility, however, projected total power availability of 46,334 MU from various sources at an average procurement cost of 347.57 paise per unit, leaving a surplus of 5,918 MU proposed to be sold in the open market through power trading. It estimated its net revenue requirement at Rs 15,181.08 crore for FY27 after adjusting miscellaneous income of Rs 74.50 crore.