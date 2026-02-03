IIT Bhubaneswar study shows significant turnaround in power supply reliability in central Odisha districts

BHUBANESWAR: A study by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bhubaneswar has reported significant improvement in power distribution performance of Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) over the past five years, highlighting sharper network reliability, greater operational efficiency and stronger consumer service delivery.

The study, conducted by Prof Chandrashekhar Bhende, Dr Chandrasekhar Perumalla and Dr Abhineet Prakash of the department of Electrical Engineering, IIT-Bhubaneswar, evaluated the outcomes of sustained capital investment, network modernisation and digital interventions implemented by TPCODL, a joint venture of Tata Power and the state government.

A key finding of the study of the utility which serves around 1.36 crore consumers across nine districts was a nearly 50 per cent improvement in the System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI). This indicates a marked reduction in outage duration and improved supply reliability. The study attributed this to enhanced fault detection, faster isolation and restoration processes, along with a decline in transformer tripping and failure rates.

Operational efficiency has also shown notable progress. Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses declined from about 30 per cent at the start of the reform period to 18.94 per cent in FY25. The gains were driven by improved billing and operational controls, network strengthening and automation.

Over the five-year period, capital investments exceeding `1,500 crore were made, including a 44 per cent increase in 33 kV feeders, a 42 per cent increase in 11 kV feeders and integration of 250 substations into a centralised control centre.