Odisha CM launches 109 projects worth Rs 600 crore in Rayagada

BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday launched 109 projects worth over Rs 600 crore for Rayagada district.

Attending a Subhadra Shakti Mela in Rayagada town, Majhi inaugurated 22 projects worth over Rs 238 crore and laid foundation stones for 87 others valued at more than Rs 366 crore. These projects include infrastructure development works like roads, bridges, healthcare, schools and women empowerment initiatives.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for upgradation and beautification of Maa Majighariani Temple at an investment of Rs 37 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Majhi said as per the demands of the district MLAs and local leaders, work on indoor stadiums will soon begin in all the blocks of Rayagada. Education, health and transportation systems will be strengthened while a proposal to set up a medical college in Rayagada is under consideration of the government.

The chief minister said in the coming days, Hindalco is going to expand its operations in Rayagada with an investment of Rs 15,000 crore. Many projects like Vedanta Alumina Refinery and Utkal Alumina International will be set up in the district. Besides, more industries in other sectors will come up in Rayagada. Through these industries, adequate employment opportunities will be created. He said strict instructions have been given to reserve 80 per cent of the jobs for local youths in these industries.