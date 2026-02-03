Odisha gets record Rs 10,928 crore in Railway Budget

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has received an allocation of Rs 10,928 crore in the Railway Budget for 2026-27, Rs 329 crore more than last year. The budgetary provision for railways development in the state in 2025-26 was Rs 10,599 crore.

Addressing mediapersons, Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the allocation for Odisha this year is nearly 13 times higher than the average outlay of Rs 838 crore during the 2009-14 period.

Vaishnaw said the East-West Freight Corridor, announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the budget on Sunday, will pass through Odisha and extend to Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat. This dedicated freight corridor will cover major parts of Odisha and play a major role in the industrial development of the state, he asserted.

The minister said railway works worth Rs 90,659 crore are currently under progress across the districts, covering new track creation, station redevelopment and major safety upgrades which will comprehensively transform rail infrastructure in the state.

“The double-engine government has set a target to develop railway infrastructure worth Rs 1 lakh crore over five-year period from 2024-25 to 2028-29. Odisha has also achieved 100 per cent railway electrification, with 1,559 km electrified during the same period,” he said.

Vaishnaw highlighted rapid network expansion, noting that around 2,200 km of new railway tracks have been constructed in Odisha since 2014, which is more than the entire rail network of Malaysia.