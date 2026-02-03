Padmapur farmers may not get rabi irrigation water from Upper Kolab due to development works

JEYPORE: Farmers from Padmapur ayacut area under the Upper Kolab project in Jeypore subdivision may not receive irrigation water during the ensuing rabi season, as authorities have decided to undertake development of the 30-year-old canal system.

The Upper Kolab authorities have decided to carry out canal development work up to 12 km from the starting point. Officials have begun the work with plans to complete it well before the upcoming kharif season.

The authorities have informed farmers about the canal development plan. The district administration has also sought farmers’ views regarding the works and the proposed stoppage of irrigation water during the rabi season.

Official sources said release of water from the dam reservoir for Padmapur distributary has already been stopped, although irrigation water was released to other distributaries about 15 days ago.

Upper Kolab and Indravati basin chief engineer Jugal Kishore Khatua said irrigation water release for Padmapur distributary has not yet begun in view of the upcoming canal development works. “However, the total closure of Padmapur canal system will be announced by the Koraput district administration. The formal decision will be communicated to farmers of the ayacut areas by the Upper Kolab project officials,” he added.

The government has sanctioned over `8 crore for development of the canal network. According to sources, the Upper Kolab project supplies water from the dam reservoir to around 1,456 hectare of ayacut area during the kharif season and 1,260 hectare in rabi season every year, benefiting nearly 3,000 farmers.

For the past several years, the main and sub-canals under Padmapur distributary had not been maintained adequately. Farmers and public representatives had repeatedly demanded proper repair of the canal system to ensure that irrigation water reaches the tail-end areas during both kharif and rabi seasons.

