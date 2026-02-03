Sambalpur tehsil to be bifurcated for better governance: Revenue minister

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to unclog an overburdened revenue system and improve public access to government services, the state government has decided to bifurcate Sambalpur tehsil, said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari on Monday.

Following a review meeting here, Pujari said Sambalpur tehsil has grown far beyond its manageable capacity.

“When a tehsil becomes too large, routine revenue work suffers. Decentralisation is necessary to ensure timely services and better governance,” he said.

According to the minister, the bifurcation will enable closer monitoring of land records, quicker disposal of cases and improved public convenience.

Smaller administrative units ensure better supervision, faster decision-making and greater accountability. It will make services more accessible to the people, rather bring it closer to their doorsteps, he said.

“Soon, people will see a new tehsil unit catering to Burla and Hirakud areas. Similar plans have been chalked out for Bhubaneswar and Cuttack to improve the efficiency of tehsil functionaries. We are also working towards establishing a revenue inspector (RI) office at every gram panchayat,” Pujari said.

During the meet, the minister assessed progress on land acquisition, public grievance redressal and several major infrastructure projects. These included construction of the Sambalpur Ring Road (Phase I and II), East Coast Railway’s third and fourth lines from Jarapada to Sambalpur city, rail line expansion in Sarla-Sasan patch, and proposed rail flyovers connecting Sambalpur, Sambalpur city and Sarla.