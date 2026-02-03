Speeding multi-axle truck plunges into Sankha river, driver dies

ROURKELA: The driver of a speeding multi-axle truck was killed after the vehicle fell off the bridge on National Highway-143 near Vedvyas and plunged into Sankha river under Brahmani Tarang (BT) police limits here in the wee hours of Monday.

The deceased driver of the ill-fated truck was identified as Sukhwinder Singh (43). The truck helper, Jasdeep Singh (32), was admitted to the Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) with multiple injuries.

Police said the mishap took place between 3.30 am and 4.30 am. The truck was carrying fly ash from Jharsuguda towards Jharkhand for road construction. Apparently, the truck was at high speed on the one-way bridge when the driver reportedly lost control.

The heavy vehicle broke off the concrete parapet of the bridge and came hurtling down into the Sankha river below, said investigation officer Priyabrata Behera.

He said water level of the river was low and the truck was in submerged condition when police reached the spot. The deceased truck driver’s relative from Jharsuguda has lodged a report with the police.

An unnatural death case was registered in connection with the incident. The body has been preserved at the RGH morgue for autopsy on Tuesday.