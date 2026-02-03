State begins delimitation exercise for elections in new urban local bodies

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Monday started the process of election to Sambalpur and Puri municipal corporations, seven municipalities, and 28 new notified area councils (NACs) by initiating the delimitation exercise. The government has set a target to complete the exercise in the ULBs by March 31, in phases.

In a letter to the commissioner of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) and the administrator of Puri Municipal Corporation, director of Municipal Administration Arindam Dakua has asked them to provide complete information with a sketch map indicating the ward boundaries and a resolution to the Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) department by February 11.

“Issuance of draft notifications inviting objections and suggestions on the proposed delimitation of wards for these two municipal corporations will have to be completed by February 21. The last date for receipt of objection/suggestions has been fixed on March 2,” the letter stated.