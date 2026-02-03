Villagers block roads over drinking water shortage in Odisha's Matiali

BALASORE: Vehicular movement was paralysed between Baincha and Naranpur for nearly three hours on Monday as irate villagers of Adiasahi, Damburia and Ramsingh Sahi under Matiali panchayat in Nilagiri block staged road blockade at Adiakhunta chowk demanding immediate solution to the drinking water crisis gripping the region.

The agitators staged the blockade by placing pots, buckets and containers on the road from 10 am. They said a mega water supply project has been set up only one km away from Matiali. However, water supply remains irregular in these villages.

“We want the administration to take permanent measures to resolve the drinking water crisis in our area,” said the villagers.

The road blockade was lifted after junior engineers of RWSS along with local police reached the protest site and assured the villagers to address the issue at the earliest.