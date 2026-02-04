18-year-old Maoist from Jharkhand lays down arms

ROURKELA: Amid the continuing crackdown on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) in Odisha, a local guerrilla squad member (LGSM) of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) outfit surrendered before Rourkela police on Tuesday.

The surrendered Maoist is 18-year-old Umblen Honhaga alias Prabhu, a native of Halamuli village under Chhotanagra police limits in West Singhbhum district of adjacent Jharkhand. He was active in the Maoist-hub of Saranda forest.

Prabhu surrendered before DIG (Western Range) Brijesh Kumar Rai and Rourkela SP Nitesh Wadhwani at the district police office here.