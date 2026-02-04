Assault on advocate: SP orders probe

JEYPORE: Koraput SP Rohit Verma on Tuesday ordered an inquiry against personnel of Jeypore Town police station including the inspector-in-charge for allegedly assaulting an advocate.
The incident, which reportedly took place on January 24, came to light on Monday after the state bar council lodged a complaint with the SP.
Sources said, advocate G Rajsekhar had gone to lodge an FIR against his family members over a domestic issue on the night of January 24. However, police allegedly didn’t receive his complaint. Subsequently, an altercation broke out between the advocate and police personnel.
Rajsekhar then informed his senior colleagues and claimed that he was brutally assaulted inside the police station. Other advocates rushed to the police station late in the night and took Rajsekhar to the Jeypore district headquarters hospital (DHH). He later lodged a complaint with the district bar association and the state bar council on January 28, alleging that he was assaulted by police personnel.
The state bar council sent a formal complaint to the Koraput SP on Monday, seeking action against the accused personnel. On Tuesday, members of various bar associations across the district staged protests demanding action against the police.
The SP said prima facie no evidence of physical assault on the advocate by police had been found so far. “However, the advocate had come to the police station after a quarrel with his family members. An inquiry into the entire incident will be conducted by the Jeypore SDPO. Further action will be taken based on the findings,” he added.