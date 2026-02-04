Assault on advocate: SP orders probe

JEYPORE: Koraput SP Rohit Verma on Tuesday ordered an inquiry against personnel of Jeypore Town police station including the inspector-in-charge for allegedly assaulting an advocate.

The incident, which reportedly took place on January 24, came to light on Monday after the state bar council lodged a complaint with the SP.

Sources said, advocate G Rajsekhar had gone to lodge an FIR against his family members over a domestic issue on the night of January 24. However, police allegedly didn’t receive his complaint. Subsequently, an altercation broke out between the advocate and police personnel.

Rajsekhar then informed his senior colleagues and claimed that he was brutally assaulted inside the police station. Other advocates rushed to the police station late in the night and took Rajsekhar to the Jeypore district headquarters hospital (DHH). He later lodged a complaint with the district bar association and the state bar council on January 28, alleging that he was assaulted by police personnel.