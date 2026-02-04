Contract worker crushed to death inside DCBL plant

ROURKELA: Tension prevailed in Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd (DCBL) plant at Rajgangpur town in Sundargarh district after a contract worker was killed while parking loaded railway wagons near the line 1 production unit on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Chandra Minz of Rajgangpur block. Deputy director of Factories and Boilers Bibhu Prasad said the mishap took place at around 12.50 pm. The deceased, in his mid-20s, was employed by a contract firm.

Minz was parking loaded railway wagons in order. He was accidentally crushed between the wagon’s stopper and buffer sleeper. There were 28 loaded railway wagons, Prasad said.