Education in mother tongue allows students to understand better: President

BALASORE: President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday that receiving education in one’s mother tongue allows students to understand their surroundings, customs and cultural environment properly, along with the studies.

Addressing the convocation ceremony of Fakir Mohan University in Balasore, the President paid rich tributes to literateur Fakir Mohan Senapati and said that during her student days, she was deeply influenced by his iconic story, ‘Rebati’.

“The determination of a girl to pursue her education in the 19th century is an enduring testament to her spirit,” she said referring to the story. The President also reminisced she studied in a remote tribal village and, with her firm resolve, went to Bhubaneswar, where she completed her high school and college education. “In this way, Fakir Mohan has been an inspiration to me,” she added.

The President said that India has a rich knowledge tradition. The scriptures and manuscripts are full of knowledge and wisdom. Apart from poetry and literature, they are also a source of knowledge in areas including science, medicine, astronomy and architecture. Young students can conduct research in this ancient knowledge tradition, she said.

President Murmu congratulated graduating students and said that on the basis of strength of knowledge, passion and commitment, they can achieve respect and recognition in society. “The key to success in every endeavour is dedication. Successful life and meaningful life are not the same. Successful life is good, but making life meaningful is even better. It is important to achieve fame, gain prestige and become financially secure, but one should also do something for others,” she said.