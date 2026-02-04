Locals accuse MLA of misbehaving with doc, block NH

JAGATSINGHPUR: Residents of Raghunathpur blocked the Cuttack-Nuagaon NH-55 at Tarikunda Bazaar on Tuesday, demanding apology from Tirtol MLA Ramakant Bhoi for allegedly misbehaving with a doctor.

The agitators said the BJD MLA visited the Ayushman Arogya health centre at Tarikunda and held a review meeting with Dr Biplab Jena and other staff. During the meeting, it was reportedly found that government-supplied medicines had not been procured. Later, Bhoi allegedly scolded Dr Jena in front of patients, leaving the doctor humiliated.

After news of the incident spread, hundreds of people led by local BJP leaders staged a protest and blocked the highway at Tarikunda Bazaar. Demanding an apology from the MLA, the protesters said Dr Jena was sincere and actively delivered healthcare services. He never neglected his duties as no complaints had been lodged against him, they said.