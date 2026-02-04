Odisha CM launches Kanya Bibaha Yojana, dons role of ‘karta’

BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday donned the role of the ‘karta’ to solemnise the marriage of 201 girls as he launched the ‘Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana’, the state government’s flagship scheme to provide marriage assistance to girls from economically-weaker sections.

He performed the ‘homa’ and blessed the newlyweds at the Tara Tarini temple where the scheme was rolled out.

On the occasion, all new brides received the financial assistance and a gift package consisting of sarees, bangles, anklets, toe rings, alta, sindoor, and other traditional bridal adornments, along with household utility items such as utensils, cushions and vessels.

Under the initiative, an assistance of Rs 60,000 will be provided to the eligible brides. While Rs 45,000 will be directly transferred to the bride’s bank account, the rest Rs 15,000 will be spent on the wedding ceremony. Eligible couples will be selected from the district/block level.

To be eligible for the scheme, the age of the bride must be between 18 and 35 years. Similarly, the groom must be between 21 and 35 years of age. Both must be permanent residents of Odisha.

Launching the scheme, the chief minister said the initiative will help in reducing the financial burden of marriage, mainly on families from economically-weaker sections, as well as in promoting women’s dignity, social security, encouraging widow remarriage, and preventing the dowry system.

Majhi said it is not only a general welfare scheme but also an innovative effort of the state government to strengthen social security. “In a prosperous Odisha, every girl should be educated, every woman should be safe and every family should live with dignity. In the coming days, Subhadra Yojana and Mukhyamantri Kanya Bibaha Yojana will definitely help in providing security and self-respect to the women of the state,” he said.