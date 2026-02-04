Odisha plays host as Black Swan Summit comes to India for first time, focus on digital-led economic growth

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is set to host the Black Swan Summit India 2026 on digital finance and emerging technologies here from Thursday to position itself as a key driver of India’s next phase of digital-led economic growth.

This is the first time the global conclave is being held in the country. The Odisha government is organising it in partnership with the Singapore-headquartered Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN) under the BharatNetra initiative.

More than 1,700 delegates from 24 countries and nearly 100 speakers from five continents -- North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa -- are expected to take part, making it one of the most internationally diverse technology and finance gatherings hosted by the state.

Additional chief secretary of Electronics and IT Vishal Kumar Dev said the state government is now focusing on deploying AI, FinTech and InsurTech as workforce multipliers while positioning Odisha as a credible destination for global capability centres, digital finance infrastructure and long-horizon investments.

“Since nearly 69 per cent of Odisha’s population is of working age, the state is aligning education, skilling and certification frameworks with industry requirements. With the summit we are stepping forward to demonstrate how inclusive, tech-led governance, future-ready talent, global collaboration and trusted digital infrastructure can deliver prosperity at scale,” he said.

Odisha, Dev said, is not preparing to merely participate in the global digital economy, but will soon emerge as a frontline contributor to Viksit Bharat. The state’s emphasis is on operationalising AI and digital finance in ways that deliver real economic value while building durable institutional capacity. Taking the country's strong digital public infrastructure, Odisha is focusing on execution with global relevance, he contended.

The state government has already collaborated with GFTN to build a global competency centre in InsureTech in the city and a first-of-its-kind FinTech capability centre to make over 7,000 graduates job ready with professional training in FinTech and InsurTech domains in next five years.