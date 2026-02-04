Two 14-year-old girls gang-raped in Odisha's Balangir and Kandhamal districts

BALANGIR: A Class IX girl of Balangir was reportedly gang-raped by five persons including four of her classmates who recorded the act on their mobile phones before circulating the video on social media.

The shocking incident took place in Turekela police limits a week ago and came to light on Monday after the video went viral in the area. Turekela police promptly detained five persons, including four minors, in connection with the incident.

The prime accused was identified as Sushant Sahu (22), a resident of the same village as the survivor. Police said he was known to the girl. The four other accused are the teenager’s classmates.

According to the complaint lodged by the survivor’s parents, the incident took place when the girl had gone to attend evening tuition classes at the government school where she studies. Sahu allegedly entered the classroom when the teacher was absent. He along with the four minors, who were also present there, persuaded the girl to accompany them. The minor was then taken to an undisclosed location where she was reportedly assaulted sexually. Sahu allegedly recorded a video of the incident and circulated it on social media.

The family became aware of the assault after the video surfaced online. They subsequently lodged a complaint with Balangir SP Abilash G. Acting on the SP’s directions, Turekela police launched a probe and detained all the five accused.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kantabanji Laxmi Narayan Marandi said the five accused are being questioned. A case will be registered against them after the inquiry is over. Further investigation is underway.

The district child protection unit and the child welfare committee have been informed about the case.