Two 14-year-old girls gang-raped in Odisha's Balangir and Kandhamal districts

BALANGIR: A Class IX girl of Balangir was reportedly gang-raped by five persons including four of her classmates who recorded the act on their mobile phones before circulating the video on social media.
The shocking incident took place in Turekela police limits a week ago and came to light on Monday after the video went viral in the area. Turekela police promptly detained five persons, including four minors, in connection with the incident.
The prime accused was identified as Sushant Sahu (22), a resident of the same village as the survivor. Police said he was known to the girl. The four other accused are the teenager’s classmates.
According to the complaint lodged by the survivor’s parents, the incident took place when the girl had gone to attend evening tuition classes at the government school where she studies. Sahu allegedly entered the classroom when the teacher was absent. He along with the four minors, who were also present there, persuaded the girl to accompany them. The minor was then taken to an undisclosed location where she was reportedly assaulted sexually. Sahu allegedly recorded a video of the incident and circulated it on social media.
The family became aware of the assault after the video surfaced online. They subsequently lodged a complaint with Balangir SP Abilash G. Acting on the SP’s directions, Turekela police launched a probe and detained all the five accused.
Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kantabanji Laxmi Narayan Marandi said the five accused are being questioned. A case will be registered against them after the inquiry is over. Further investigation is underway.
The district child protection unit and the child welfare committee have been informed about the case.
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by two youths in a forest in Belghar area of Kandhamal district.
The shocking incident came to light after the survivor, a student of Class VIII, returned home early in the morning on Monday and narrated the ordeal before her family members. On receiving information, Belghar police suo motu launched an investigation and detained a youth in connection with the incident.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was on way to the local riverbank to take bath on Sunday morning when two youths intercepted her. The duo reportedly abducted the teenager and took her to the nearby dense forest where they sexually assaulted her by taking turns. When the girl became unconscious, they left her in the forest and escaped.
The girl reportedly told police that the two youths tore her clothes, raped her and threatened to make the video of their act viral. They gagged her, tied her hands and legs and dumped her in the forest before fleeing.
On Tuesday, the teenager’s parents filed a complaint in Belghar police station, basing on which a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act. The survivor’s statement was recorded before a magistrate and she was sent to the hospital for a formal medical examination.
Police said the detained youth is being interrogated. If any evidence of his involvement in the crime is found, he may also be sent for medical examination. Search operations have been intensified in the surrounding forest areas and neighbouring villages. Efforts are on to trace the two culprits and further investigation is underway, police said.