12-hour Athagarh bandh observed over district status demand

CUTTACK: The Athagarh Zilla Kriyanusthan Committee on Wednesday observed a 12-hour Athagarh bandh from 6 am to 6 pm demanding district status for the sub-division.
Shops and other business establishments remained closed while vehicular movement along NH-65 at Chandbali was severely affected as protesters staged demonstrations during the course of the bandh. Traffic was also disrupted on the old Cuttack-Sambalpur road owing to the strike. Though banks, educational institutions and government offices were open, they witnessed low footfall as protesters resorted to picketing at different places.
Convenor of the committee, Lalatendu Senapati said despite Athagarh being the largest sub-division of the district with a population of over six lakh, it has been deprived of district status due to lack of political interest.
“Even Boudh, Subarnapur and Deogarh have been accorded district status despite having less population than Athagarh,” he added.
Senapati further urged the state government to accord district status to Athagarh, citing only then can Badamba and Narasinghpur be upgraded to sub-divisions.
Athagarh sub-collector Prahlad Narayan Sharma held a discussion with the protesters and assured them of facilitating their meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in this connection.
Various other organisations like the Athagarh Intellectuals’ Association, Athagarh Sahitya Academy, Municipal Senior Citizens’ Forum, Athagarh Gadjat Parikrama and the Athagarh Retired Defence Personnel Association extended their support to the bandh.
The Athagarh Zilla Kriyanusthana Committee and Athagarh Gadjat Parikrama have been seeking district status for Athagarh since 2023 and have already staged token strike for around 400 days in phases in front of the Athagarh Mohatsav ground over the demand.