12-hour Athagarh bandh observed over district status demand

CUTTACK: The Athagarh Zilla Kriyanusthan Committee on Wednesday observed a 12-hour Athagarh bandh from 6 am to 6 pm demanding district status for the sub-division.

Shops and other business establishments remained closed while vehicular movement along NH-65 at Chandbali was severely affected as protesters staged demonstrations during the course of the bandh. Traffic was also disrupted on the old Cuttack-Sambalpur road owing to the strike. Though banks, educational institutions and government offices were open, they witnessed low footfall as protesters resorted to picketing at different places.

Convenor of the committee, Lalatendu Senapati said despite Athagarh being the largest sub-division of the district with a population of over six lakh, it has been deprived of district status due to lack of political interest.

“Even Boudh, Subarnapur and Deogarh have been accorded district status despite having less population than Athagarh,” he added.