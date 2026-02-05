Antisocial who suffered serious burns in crude bomb explosion dies

BHUBANESWAR: An antisocial who had sustained critical injuries following a crude bomb explosion at his rented house under Airfield police limits last week, succumbed during treatment at a private hospital here on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Shahnawaz Malik. Police sources said he had criminal antecedents and was earlier booked in at least seven cases for various crimes, in connection with illegal manufacturing of bombs. On the day of the incident on January 27, Malik, his mother, fiancee, and friend Amiya Ranjan Mallick, were allegedly attempting to bind a bomb on the terrace of his house at Azad Nagar area when it exploded. The other three too, sustained grievous injuries.

After the incident, local police as well as a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) had visited the spot to investigate the matter. Sources said police were waiting to question Malik in connection with the incident.

Preliminary probe revealed Malik was making the bombs and supplying them to other criminals for committing crimes like demanding extortion and forcibly acquiring land. Police are probing about the other members of Malik’s gang and whether any local politician was providing patronage to them.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said Malik had sustained serious burns and was profusely bleeding after the incident. The health condition of the three other injured persons is being monitored, he added.

“Malik had earlier been booked under Arms Act, Explosives Act, attempt to murder and others. So far, no direct evidence has been found suggesting he was engaged in demanding extortion or forcibly acquiring land. Probe is also being carried out to find out if he had any political nexus,” said the DCP.