Clear dues worth Rs 28.54 crore of BSNL, Jyotiraditya Scindia urges CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister of Communications Jyotiraditya M Scindia has urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to issue instructions to departments and various government organisations to immediately clear long-pending dues amounting to Rs 28.54 crore to Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

In a letter, Scindia has reminded his earlier communications in September and November, in which the issue of outstanding payments was flagged. He said despite repeated reminders, a substantial amount remained unpaid as on December 31, 2025, putting additional strain on the public sector telecom operator’s finances.

Highlighting BSNL’s strategic importance, the Union minister said the company plays a vital role in providing telecom services across the country, particularly in rural, remote and underserved areas. He pointed out that BSNL supports several key government departments, including the armed forces, and provides essential connectivity to banks and other institutions. With its extensive network and presence, BSNL continues to be a trusted backbone for citizen-centric and government services, he said.

Scindia underlined that BSNL is currently under financial stress, even though the Centre has approved multiple revival packages in 2019, 2022 and 2023 to improve its viability and competitiveness. He stressed that alongside these revival measures, steady cash flows are critical for the company’s day-to-day operations as well as for the modernisation of its telecom infrastructure.

“Considering BSNL’s critical role in providing secure and reliable telecommunications, timely payment of these dues is essential to sustain its operations and service quality,” the minister said in the letter, adding that the support of the state government is crucial for enabling BSNL to continue delivering essential communication services that contribute to both regional and national development.

He requested the chief minister to issue necessary instructions to departments and organisations concerned to expedite the settlement of the outstanding dues at the earliest. The secretary of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has already sought early clearance of the pending amounts.

For coordination and facilitation, Scindia informed that chief general manager (Odisha), BSNL, Rudra Narayan Palai has been advised to liaise with the respective departments. Timely intervention by the state government would significantly help strengthen BSNL’s financial stability and ensure the continuity of robust and reliable telecom services, he added.