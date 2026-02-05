Govt fast-tracking proposed AMNS steel plant in Kendrapara: Minister Sampad Swain

KENDRAPARA; Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education Minister Sampad Chandra Swain on Wednesday said the state government is accelerating efforts to facilitate the establishment of an integrated steel plant by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) in Kendrapara.

Addressing a press conference here, Swain said the proposed steel plant is expected to create significant direct and indirect job opportunities and boost the district’s overall economic development. The state government is also taking steps to develop a riverine port (non-major) on the left bank of Mahanadi river at Akhadasali village under Mahakalapada block. A feasibility study for the project has already been conducted, he said.

Highlighting port-led development, Swain said 53 projects worth over Rs 54,000 crore have been identified in Odisha under the Sagarmala programme. These projects focus on port-led industrialisation, port modernisation, connectivity enhancement, coastal community development besides coastal shipping and inland waterways.

The minister said the union budget has given fresh momentum to inland waterways, with 20 new national waterways to be operationalised over the next five years. He noted that National Waterway-5 (NW-5) will link the Mahanadi and Brahmani delta with the industrial belts of Kalinganagar and Talcher, covering several districts including Kendrapara.

Swain said a jetty for river cruise tourism around Bhitarkanika forest on Baitarani river will be developed under NW-14. River cruise routes are also planned under NW-22 through the Birupa–Badi Genguti–Brahmani river system to the Diamond Triangle of Ratnagiri, Udayagiri and Lalitgiri, and under NW-23 on Budhabalanga river from Chandipur’s hidden beach to Balasore town.

He said focused development of NW-5 on the Mahanadi system will help unlock Odisha’s economic potential by linking mineral belts, industrial centres and ports, and strengthening multimodal and sustainable transport.