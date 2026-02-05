Kendu leaf workers to launch stir in Odisha

SAMBALPUR: The Odisha Kendupatra Karmachari Sangha (OKKS) on Wednesday announced to launch a series of protests to press for long-pending demands of kendu leaf workers.

The protests would include a two-day mass dharna across forest ranges on February 20 and 21, followed by a ‘Rasta Roko’ in 22 districts on February 27. The decision was taken at the extended executive committee and state council meeting of the OKKS held here under the chairmanship of its president Bijay Kumar Mohanty.

The meeting discussed the problems faced by lakhs of kendu leaf pluckers, seasonal staff and binding workers across the state. Key grievances included the delay in announcement of an increase in per-bundle rate for kendu leaf pluckers, non-revision of monthly wages of seasonal workers and inadequate revision of bundle rates for binding workers.

Mohanty said mass dharnas will be held for two days in forest ranges across the state on February 20 and 21. If the government fails to respond, OKKS will resort to road blockades on national and state highways in 22 kendu leaf-producing districts on February 27.