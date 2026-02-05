Mayurbhanj to get special package for industries: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Mayurbhanj will soon receive a special incentive package for promotion of industrialisation in the district, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday.

He also declared that the government would establish four more medical colleges in the state to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure and address the shortage of doctors.

The chief minister made the announcements while addressing a function at Rairangpur during inauguration and foundation stone-laying of multiple development projects by President Droupadi Murmu.

Recalling the President’s earlier visit to the state legislature, Majhi said on November 27, he along with all ministers and MLAs, had the privilege to welcome her to the Odisha Legislative Assembly, where she guided them on their duties and responsibilities.

“Today, welcoming her once again to her birthplace and first workplace makes this occasion historic and deeply inspiring for the people of Mayurbhanj,” he said. On the special incentives announced for Mayurbhanj, the chief minister said they will attract industries and investments to the district. “Industries are the pillars of prosperity. Mayurbhanj already has several industrial units, and I announce special incentives for setting up more industries here to generate employment and accelerate economic growth,” he added.

Referring to the Ranchi-Rourkela-Raipur industrial corridor discussed under the Enterprise Odisha initiative, Majhi said Rairangpur would be linked to the corridor, opening new opportunities for manufacturing, services and allied sectors in Mayurbhanj. “Several industries are already operational in the district and the new package would further strengthen industrialisation in the tribal-dominated region,” he added.