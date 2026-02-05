Mayurbhanj to get special package for industries: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Mayurbhanj will soon receive a special incentive package for promotion of industrialisation in the district, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday.
He also declared that the government would establish four more medical colleges in the state to strengthen its healthcare infrastructure and address the shortage of doctors.
The chief minister made the announcements while addressing a function at Rairangpur during inauguration and foundation stone-laying of multiple development projects by President Droupadi Murmu.
Recalling the President’s earlier visit to the state legislature, Majhi said on November 27, he along with all ministers and MLAs, had the privilege to welcome her to the Odisha Legislative Assembly, where she guided them on their duties and responsibilities.
“Today, welcoming her once again to her birthplace and first workplace makes this occasion historic and deeply inspiring for the people of Mayurbhanj,” he said. On the special incentives announced for Mayurbhanj, the chief minister said they will attract industries and investments to the district. “Industries are the pillars of prosperity. Mayurbhanj already has several industrial units, and I announce special incentives for setting up more industries here to generate employment and accelerate economic growth,” he added.
Referring to the Ranchi-Rourkela-Raipur industrial corridor discussed under the Enterprise Odisha initiative, Majhi said Rairangpur would be linked to the corridor, opening new opportunities for manufacturing, services and allied sectors in Mayurbhanj. “Several industries are already operational in the district and the new package would further strengthen industrialisation in the tribal-dominated region,” he added.
Regarding healthcare, the chief minister said the four new medical colleges would significantly reduce the shortage of doctors and improve healthcare access in the state, especially in rural and tribal areas. “The government would also strengthen Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Dental and Nursing education, along with reinforcing Arogya Mandirs to ensure 24×7 primary healthcare services in villages.
Referring to the slew of institutions coming up at Rairangpur which include an Ayush Hospital, Ayurvedic College, OUAT campus, MSCB University’s IT campus and an Archery Academy, Majhi said, “For long, access to quality education, healthcare and modern amenities was limited in this region. We are working collectively with the Centre to turn that dream into reality.” He said these initiatives mark a new era in quality education, healthcare and sports. Students from Mayurbhanj and nearby districts can now access top-notch education locally, making Rairangpur a hub for development.
Citing the budgetary provisions for Similipal biodiversity conservation, preparation of a Rs 100-crore DPR for development of Maa Kichakeswari Temple and investments in education, sports and skill development, the chief minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to Mayurbhanj, and said there would be no shortage of funds for development of the district.
“The land that has given the nation its first citizen can never be neglected,” Majhi said, adding that the President’s presence has become a source of inspiration and a guarantee of development for Mayurbhanj.