Odisha government has sanctioned Rs 300 crore for revival of Prachi river: Pravati

CUTTACK: The state government has sanctioned over Rs 300 crore for revival of Prachi river, said deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Wednesday.

Addressing the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ashtashambhu Tourism Corridor Project at Achinha playground in Niali, Parida asserted that Niali would soon find a special place in the tourism map of Odisha. An interpretation centre will also be developed to bring to light the greatness of the region, she said adding, religious places across rural areas of the state will get a facelift.

Parida said a total of Rs 24 crore will be spent for the Ashtashambhu Tourism Corridor Project, under which a welcome arch named Ashtashambhu Toran will be constructed, and eight Lord Shiva shrines including Shri Shobhaneshwar, Shri Andhakapileshwar, Shri Gokarneswar, Shri Rameshwar, Shri Grameshwar and Shri Angeswar temples developed.

“The construction work has been scheduled to be completed within one year,” she informed.

On the day, the deputy CM handed over cheques to various women self-help groups and also inaugurated a Mission Shakti Cafe and Retail Mart at Niali. Local MLA Chhabi Mallik was present.