Operationalisation of Rayagada railway division on right track: Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu

BHUBANESWAR: Union minister of state for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu has informed that significant progress has been made towards operationalising the long-awaited Rayagada railway division.

Addressing concerns raised by Congress MP from Koraput Saptagiri Ulaka during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, the minister said the Railways is moving steadily on both administrative and infrastructure fronts to make the new division fully functional.

“A day after the foundation stone for the division was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 6, 2025, the DRM was posted at Rayagada, indicating that the administrative framework for the division has already been put in place,” he said.

The tender for construction of the DRM office complex along with other associated works has been awarded, and physical infrastructure development is currently underway. The revised DPR for the Rayagada division has also received approval from the Ministry of Railways. Besides, planning for deployment of additional manpower is in progress to support the functioning of the new division once infrastructure works are completed, the minister informed.