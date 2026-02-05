Orissa HC awards Rs 5 lakh compensation in 23-year-old driver appointment case

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court recently awarded Rs 5 lakh as compensation to an ‘aggrieved citizen’, for the state’s failure to implement a Tribunal order directing his appointment as a driver under Sambalpur district administration..

A two-judge bench of Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad and Justice Chittaranjan Dash, issued the order while partly allowing a petition filed by Sudhansu Nanda in 2018 assailing the State Administrative Tribunal’s decision dated November 22, 2017, by which contempt proceedings initiated in 2003 were dropped.

The contempt case arose from non-implementation of the Tribunal’s order dated September 5, 2002, which had allowed Nanda’s petition. The Tribunal had directed authorities to adjust the applicant against any available or anticipated general-category vacancy. In 2017, the contempt petition was dropped and future consideration was left open.

The state argued that the 2002 order was merely recommendatory and contained no enforceable mandate. Rejecting this contention, the bench observed, “We fail to understand as to how the Tribunal could have dismissed the contempt plea, and thereby dropped the contempt proceeding, when the order dated 05.09.2002 was not complied with in letter & spirit.”