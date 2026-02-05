President Droupadi Murmu bats for upliftment of poor through development of tribals

BARIPADA: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the goal of upliftment of the poorest of the poor can only be achieved through the development of the tribal community.

Inaugurating multiple projects during her visit to her home district Mayurbhanj, President Murmu said the government is continuously working to ensure that tribal communities receive benefit of all welfare and development schemes. Providing MSP for more than 90 minor forest products through the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana, loans to tribal members of self-help groups through the Micro Credit Scheme and low-interest loans to Scheduled Tribe women under the Tribal Women Empowerment Scheme are some examples of the government’s commitment.

Murmu said the government is also working for better health and education facilities. The Pradhan Mantri-JANMAN Yojana has been implemented for the welfare of PVTGs. Electrification has been extended to tribal-dominated areas and 4G internet connectivity provided in remote areas. With these efforts, the stream of holistic development is flowing in the tribal regions, she said.

“The schemes would ensure local development and will lead to the development of the state and country. Our resolve of making ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 will be fulfilled only through the collective efforts of the government and citizens,” she said.