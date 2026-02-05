President Droupadi Murmu bats for upliftment of poor through development of tribals

BARIPADA: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the goal of upliftment of the poorest of the poor can only be achieved through the development of the tribal community.
Inaugurating multiple projects during her visit to her home district Mayurbhanj, President Murmu said the government is continuously working to ensure that tribal communities receive benefit of all welfare and development schemes. Providing MSP for more than 90 minor forest products through the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana, loans to tribal members of self-help groups through the Micro Credit Scheme and low-interest loans to Scheduled Tribe women under the Tribal Women Empowerment Scheme are some examples of the government’s commitment.
Murmu said the government is also working for better health and education facilities. The Pradhan Mantri-JANMAN Yojana has been implemented for the welfare of PVTGs. Electrification has been extended to tribal-dominated areas and 4G internet connectivity provided in remote areas. With these efforts, the stream of holistic development is flowing in the tribal regions, she said.
“The schemes would ensure local development and will lead to the development of the state and country. Our resolve of making ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047 will be fulfilled only through the collective efforts of the government and citizens,” she said.
On the day, the President inaugurated the Information Technology campus of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University and laid foundation stones for AYUSH Hospital and Ayurvedic College, Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology campus, archery centre, city beautification and drainage upgradation projects, and a holiday home at Rairangpur. The President is expected to reside at the holiday home after completing her tenure.
Murmu said the Purvodaya vision gives priority to the development of Odisha. Mayurbhanj district is benefiting significantly from this vision. These development-oriented projects will benefit the region and generate new employment opportunities for the local population people of this region, she added.
The President also attended a felicitation ceremony at the government SSD Girls’ higher secondary school at Mahuldiha. She interacted with the students and unveiled a statue of Bhanjbir Sunaram Soren.
Among others, Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia were present.