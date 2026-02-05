Rengali MLA concerned over industrial pollution, lack of jobs for locals

SAMBALPUR: Rengali MLA of BJD Sudarshan Haripal on Wednesday came down heavily on the administration and industries operating in the region, alleging denial of housing rights to landless residents, large-scale forest destruction, unchecked industrial pollution and systematic neglect of local employment.

Addressing mediapersons here, Haripal said although there is a government provision to allot four decimal of land to landless families residing on government land, eligible beneficiaries continue to be deprived in his constituency.

Highlighting the impact of industrialisation and mining, the MLA said forests are the foundation of tribal life, livelihood, culture and identity. However, industries and mines in Rengali and Jharsuguda have caused massive deforestation for infrastructure expansion, heavy vehicle parking zones and transport corridors, severely disturbing the ecological balance. Haripal alleged that complaints submitted by locals to the regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF), Sambalpur and the Jharsuguda DFO on January 31 failed to evoke any response.

He claimed that around 40 large, medium and small industries are operating in Rengali region in violation of pollution control laws. “Air quality in Rengali has reached a dangerous AQI level of 300, while PM10 concentration is four times higher than the safe limit. People are falling sick every day,” he said.

The MLA further alleged that industrial effluents have rendered hundreds of acres of fertile farmland barren, crippling agricultural activities despite the region’s proximity to Hirakud reservoir.

Claiming that industries continue to ignore the local youths, Haripal demanded mandatory reservation of jobs. “Industries have come up here, but local employment is not happening. At least 80 per cent jobs in mines and industries must go to locals. This is non-negotiable,” he asserted.