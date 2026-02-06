19 Maoists, including couple with bounty of Rs 55 lakh, surrender in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: In a major success for the Odisha police, 19 left-wing extremists, including a couple carrying a bounty of Rs 55 lakh, surrendered in two different places on Friday.

Ahead of the Centre's target to eradicate LWE by March, Niranjan Rout alias Nikhil and his wife Ankita alias Rashmita Lenka surrendered along with 13 others before the Rayagada police. The couple, both state committee members of CPI (Maoist), carried a total cash reward of Rs 55 lakh on their heads.

Nikhil belongs to Jagatsinghpur district, while Ankita is from Cuttack's Tangi. Nikhil, Ankita and 13 other cadres were part of the Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagabali division.

Nikhil was active in the bordering areas of Rayagada, Gajapati and Kandhamal districts for the last two decades. Police seized 14 weapons including two AK-47s, five self-loading rifles (SLR), one Sten gun, Insas and a .303 rifle each, along with four single-shot guns from them, said Khurania.

Meanwhile, four other Maoists surrendered and laid down one SLR, two .303 rifles and a gun before the Kandhamal police on Friday. DGP YB Khurania appealed to the Maoist cadres to come forward and join the mainstream.

He assured that all those who surrender will receive full support, protection and assistance under the Odisha government's rehabilitation and reintegration programme, enabling them to rebuild their lives in a peaceful, dignified and meaningful manner.