Expedite construction of seven projects in Gajapati: Swain

BERHAMPUR: Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education minister Sampad Chandra Swain during his visit to Gajapati district on Thursday asked officials concerned to expedite construction of the seven state-government approved projects for the district.

Swain, who is on a one-day visit to Gajapati, said the upcoming industries aim to boost development of the sector besides pave way for employment generation in the district. He asked the department officials to ensure completion of the projects within the stipulated time-frame.

Later in the day, the minister visited the Government Polytechnic and interacted with the students. He also proposed setting up a centre of excellence at the institute to improve the work efficiency and foster innovation among the students through training.