Expedite construction of seven projects in Gajapati: Swain

BERHAMPUR: Industries, Skill Development and Technical Education minister Sampad Chandra Swain during his visit to Gajapati district on Thursday asked officials concerned to expedite construction of the seven state-government approved projects for the district.
Swain, who is on a one-day visit to Gajapati, said the upcoming industries aim to boost development of the sector besides pave way for employment generation in the district. He asked the department officials to ensure completion of the projects within the stipulated time-frame.
Later in the day, the minister visited the Government Polytechnic and interacted with the students. He also proposed setting up a centre of excellence at the institute to improve the work efficiency and foster innovation among the students through training.
Swain also visited some paddy procurement centres at Garabandha and Jangalpadu under Gosani block, and enquired about it from the local farmers. Later, he held a paddy procurement review meeting at the district collectorate.
The meeting informed the minister that paddy was being purchased from 45 mandis in the district. Swain directed the department officials to review the procurement process and ensure timely purchase of paddy from the farmers.
Paralakhemundi MLA Rupesh Kumar Panigrahi, Mohana MLA Dasharthi Gamang, and collector Akshay Sunil Agrawal were among the dignitaries present.