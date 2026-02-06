Four arrested for smuggling ivory in Soro

BALASORE: Forest officials from the Balasore Wildlife Division on Thursday busted an ivory trafficking racket and arrested four persons in this connection from Talanagar village in Soro. Two elephant tusks were seized from their possession.

Forest officials refrained from revealing the names and other details of the accused as more arrests are likely to be made in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off that the accused were looking for customers to sell the tusks, a forest staff, posing as a customer, approached them a few days back to gather information about the same, and a date was finalised for sale of the tusks, official sources said.