Jagatsinghpur DLSA employee dies by suicide, alleges harassment by seniors

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 39-year-old employee of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) died by suicide on Thursday after recording a video accusing his higher authorities of torture and harassment.

The deceased was identified as Nihar Ranjan Mohanty, of Saharpur under Kendrapara police limits. He was a Class IV employee and stayed at a rented accommodation at Nuapole in Jagatsinghpur.

Mohanty reportedly recorded a video narrating his ordeal and sent it to his relatives and friends before taking the extreme step. In the video, Mohanty reportedly said it was his last day, and accused some DLSA authorities of harassing and torturing him.

The incident occurred at around 7 am on the day. When Mohanty’s wife Sumitra came out after taking a bath, she found the kitchen door locked. Sumitra knocked on the door but received no response. Subsequently, she called her neighbours and with their help, broke the door open to find Mohanty hanging from the ceiling, sources said.

He was immediately rushed to Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital where doctors declared him dead. Following his death, Sumitra lodged an FIR with Jagatsinghpur police seeking a detailed investigation and justice.