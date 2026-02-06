Jagatsinghpur DLSA employee dies by suicide, alleges harassment by seniors

JAGATSINGHPUR: A 39-year-old employee of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) died by suicide on Thursday after recording a video accusing his higher authorities of torture and harassment.
The deceased was identified as Nihar Ranjan Mohanty, of Saharpur under Kendrapara police limits. He was a Class IV employee and stayed at a rented accommodation at Nuapole in Jagatsinghpur.
Mohanty reportedly recorded a video narrating his ordeal and sent it to his relatives and friends before taking the extreme step. In the video, Mohanty reportedly said it was his last day, and accused some DLSA authorities of harassing and torturing him.
The incident occurred at around 7 am on the day. When Mohanty’s wife Sumitra came out after taking a bath, she found the kitchen door locked. Sumitra knocked on the door but received no response. Subsequently, she called her neighbours and with their help, broke the door open to find Mohanty hanging from the ceiling, sources said.
He was immediately rushed to Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital where doctors declared him dead. Following his death, Sumitra lodged an FIR with Jagatsinghpur police seeking a detailed investigation and justice.
In her complaint, Sumitra alleged that her husband was subjected to humiliation and mental harassment at his workplace and his salary had not been paid for some time, forcing the family to face financial crisis. She also claimed that he had been excluded from an office feast recently for being unable to pay for it.
Sumitra said she was initially unaware of the video which had reportedly been recorded by her husband before his death. “During the incident, my husband’s phone was on airplane mode, preventing communication,” she claimed, urging police to verify the authenticity of the video. Jagatsinghpur IIC Sarojkant Samal said an unnatural death case was registered. “The body has been sent for postmortem and further probe is on,” he added.
(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on helpline 104)