Koraput now Maoist-free as last member surrenders

BHUBANESWAR/JEYPORE: Odisha Police declared Koraput as Naxal-free after area committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist) Mamata Podiami surrendered on Thursday.

Podiami surrendered before DIG (South Western Range) KV Singh, Koraput SP Rohit Verma, Jeypore SDPO and BSF officers, laying down one self-loading rifle along with 10 rounds of ammunition. The surrendered Maoist and the rifle carried a combined reward of `7.15 lakh.

“Podiami was earlier booked for violence by Katekalyan police in Bijapur district in 2023. She was involved in many anti-government activities in the bordering areas of Odisha and Chhattisgarh,” the SP said. She was underground for a while and with her surrender the district has now become Naxal free, he added.

Sources said the state police force is giving a final push to meet the Centre’s deadline to eradicate left-wing extremism (LWE) by March 31. With the latest surrender, there are currently about 50 members of the banned outfit in Odisha and they are led by state committee member Nikhil who is a native of Kujang in Jagatsinghpur district, they added.

There are three other state committee members too, Nikhil’s wife Nikita, Sukru of Kalimela and Sudarshan of Telangana. Interestingly, Nikhil has asked all the underground cadres to surrender before the state police. He also expressed his willingness to lay down the arms through a letter sent to the police recently.