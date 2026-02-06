Merchant navy official from Odisha goes missing

BHADRAK: A merchant navy official from Odisha has reportedly gone missing while on duty aboard a vessel near Mauritius since February 3.

The missing official, Sarthak Mahapatra, is a native of Sadheikala in Mayurbhanj district. His mother, Rashmita Mahapatra is a medical staff at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar but originally belongs to Bhadrak.

She said that the vessel sailed from China to West Africa and was returning to China via Singapore. Sarthak last spoke to his family and friends on February 2 when the ship was near Singapore, and has been missing since then, Rashmita said.