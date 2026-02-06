Merchant navy official from Odisha goes missing

BHADRAK: A merchant navy official from Odisha has reportedly gone missing while on duty aboard a vessel near Mauritius since February 3.
The missing official, Sarthak Mahapatra, is a native of Sadheikala in Mayurbhanj district. His mother, Rashmita Mahapatra is a medical staff at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar but originally belongs to Bhadrak.
She said that the vessel sailed from China to West Africa and was returning to China via Singapore. Sarthak last spoke to his family and friends on February 2 when the ship was near Singapore, and has been missing since then, Rashmita said.
“We are devastated by his disappearance and request urgent intervention from the Central and state governments to rescue my son and bring him back home safely,” Rashmita said. She has also sought help from the Prime Minister, chief minister, director general of Shipping and the Ministry of External Affairs through posts on social media platform X. She has requested a transparent investigation, details about her son’s personal belongings, and regular official updates on the case.
Sarthak’s grandfather Babaji Sahu, of Kespur village under Bhadrak Rural police limits, said that he had been undergoing training with a private shipping company since July 2025.
Sources in the Odisha government said the matter has been taken up with the authorities concerned in New Delhi, with a request for a detailed inquiry into the incident.