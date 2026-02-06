Odisha on vigil to check paddy inflow at borders

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to clamp down on illegal inflow of paddy from neighbouring Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, the state government has intensified surveillance and enforcement in key border districts.

Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare department officials said Odisha’s higher procurement price of Rs 3,100 per quintal including input subsidy of around Rs 800 has lured smugglers to exploit price differentials across state boundaries. They are sneaking in paddy from neighbouring states to sell it at premium within Odisha’s paddy procurement system.

In a bid to negate illegal movement of paddy into Odisha, especially from neighbouring states with lower MSPs, special enforcement teams have been deployed in border districts such as Bargarh, Balasore, Nuapada, Malkangiri, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh and Mayurbhanj, supported by camera-mounted vehicles and 24×7 CCTV surveillance.

These units are tasked with monitoring vehicle movements and intercepting suspected smuggling attempts before they reach procurement centres. District collectors have also instructed officials to conduct regular vehicle checks at key border checkposts and take strict action against violators.

Official sources from Balasore district said that many farmers who have registered for sale of paddy with fabricated land documents are trying to smuggle in paddy from West Bengal through middlemen and sell the same to the government under decentralised procurement.