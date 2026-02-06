President Murmu walks down memory lane in Pahadpur, interacts with students

BARIPADA: President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday that youths should enhance their skills so that they can become job providers instead of job seekers.

Addressing the students at the L&T Skill Development Centre in Rairangpur’s Pahadpur village, the President said that today’s youth are the future and stressed the need to empower them. While noting that the government is implementing various schemes to promote self-reliance among young people, she asked the youths whether these initiatives are reaching villages, how effective they are, and what more is needed for village development.

President Murmu urged students to study well and grow into responsible and successful individuals. Alongside academics, she encouraged them to recognise and nurture their inherent talents in other fields so they can become self-reliant. She observed that in the present times, jobs are not easily available for everyone, and advised youth to enhance their skills so they can become job providers rather than job seekers.

The President emphasised that a self-reliant youth is key to building a self-reliant and developed India. She also motivated those who had to discontinue their education due to financial constraints to pursue their ambitions by undergoing training at the L&T Skill Development Centre.

She recalled she had planted a small sapling in Pahadpur which today has grown into a large tree and is providing shade and shelter to many people.