President Murmu walks down memory lane in Pahadpur, interacts with students

BARIPADA: President Droupadi Murmu said on Thursday that youths should enhance their skills so that they can become job providers instead of job seekers.
Addressing the students at the L&T Skill Development Centre in Rairangpur’s Pahadpur village, the President said that today’s youth are the future and stressed the need to empower them. While noting that the government is implementing various schemes to promote self-reliance among young people, she asked the youths whether these initiatives are reaching villages, how effective they are, and what more is needed for village development.
President Murmu urged students to study well and grow into responsible and successful individuals. Alongside academics, she encouraged them to recognise and nurture their inherent talents in other fields so they can become self-reliant. She observed that in the present times, jobs are not easily available for everyone, and advised youth to enhance their skills so they can become job providers rather than job seekers.
The President emphasised that a self-reliant youth is key to building a self-reliant and developed India. She also motivated those who had to discontinue their education due to financial constraints to pursue their ambitions by undergoing training at the L&T Skill Development Centre.
She recalled she had planted a small sapling in Pahadpur which today has grown into a large tree and is providing shade and shelter to many people.
Earlier in the day, President Murmu paid floral tributes at the memorial statues of Late Shyam Charan Murmu, Laxman Murmu and Sipun Murmu located on the premises of the SLS Trust in Pahadpur. Thereafter, at Murmu Chhak, she offered flowers and paid heartfelt homage at the statue of her late husband Shyam Charan Murmu.
Subsequently, the President offered prayers at the Gosani shrine and visited the Jahira Peeth. Later, she visited the L&T Skill Development Centre and interacted with the trainees. On this occasion, she also visited the Shyam Charan Murmu Primary Eye Hospital and toured the village.
President Murmu interacted with students regarding their studies at the SLS Trust. Later, she visited the L&T Skill Development Centre and interacted with trainees as well as youths who had already received training from the centre and secured employment.
She also visited the Rairangpur Jagannath Temple where she offered prayers, performed aarti and offered devotional offerings to Lord Jagannath and interacted with the people.