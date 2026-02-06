Talcher-Bimlagarh rail line plan hits land hurdle in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Progress of work on the Bimlagarh-Mohuldiha section of the much-delayed Talcher-Bimlagarh new rail line project has slowed down with the East Coast Railway (ECoR) failing to get possession of land in three patches in Sundargarh district.

Bimlagarh-Mohuldiha section is a key focus area for the dual-end construction strategy adopted to complete the Talcher-Bimlagarh rail line.

According to available documents, ECoR had given letter of acceptance to Royal Shivam JV after the tender process to start work on the 32.2 km stretch between Bimlagarh and Mohuldiha for a value of over `411.74 crore. However, work has been hampered in three places of the section due to hurdles in getting physical possession of land.

In a letter on January 24, the deputy chief engineer (construction II) of ECoR at Angul drew attention of the Sundargarh collector to resolve the land issues at the earliest for timely completion of the project. The letter noted that acquisition of private land parcels of 27.61 acre and 7.05 acre in Kendudihi and two villages has been completed. However, the land is yet to be vacated due to which work has been stuck on a stretch of three km between Kururha and Kaleiposh.

It further stated that despite completion of land acquisition for 63.86 acre private land in Kantakudar, Gadapali, Dhudi, Kendraposh, Nischintpur, Kaleiposh and Dhamnadhar, villagers have forcibly stopped work demanding higher compensation. Due to it, work has been stopped on a stretch of 6.97 km.