Talcher-Bimlagarh rail line plan hits land hurdle in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Progress of work on the Bimlagarh-Mohuldiha section of the much-delayed Talcher-Bimlagarh new rail line project has slowed down with the East Coast Railway (ECoR) failing to get possession of land in three patches in Sundargarh district.
Bimlagarh-Mohuldiha section is a key focus area for the dual-end construction strategy adopted to complete the Talcher-Bimlagarh rail line.
According to available documents, ECoR had given letter of acceptance to Royal Shivam JV after the tender process to start work on the 32.2 km stretch between Bimlagarh and Mohuldiha for a value of over `411.74 crore. However, work has been hampered in three places of the section due to hurdles in getting physical possession of land.
In a letter on January 24, the deputy chief engineer (construction II) of ECoR at Angul drew attention of the Sundargarh collector to resolve the land issues at the earliest for timely completion of the project. The letter noted that acquisition of private land parcels of 27.61 acre and 7.05 acre in Kendudihi and two villages has been completed. However, the land is yet to be vacated due to which work has been stuck on a stretch of three km between Kururha and Kaleiposh.
It further stated that despite completion of land acquisition for 63.86 acre private land in Kantakudar, Gadapali, Dhudi, Kendraposh, Nischintpur, Kaleiposh and Dhamnadhar, villagers have forcibly stopped work demanding higher compensation. Due to it, work has been stopped on a stretch of 6.97 km.
Besides, government land measuring 3.43 acre was alienated in favour of the project. However, encroachment comprising hutments is yet to be removed as a result of which work on a stretch of 0.28 km remains affected. The ECoR is ready to provide compensation if the competent authorities certify and endorse the structures for payment, the letter added.
Sources said ECoR has extended the entire project completion target to March 2027 from the earlier revised deadline of March 2026.
Ranjit Swain of the Odisha Rail Users’ Multimodal Connectivity Forum said the entire project length is 149 km and so far, work on only 34.08 km from Talcher to Parabil has been completed.
The Talcher-Bimlagarh new rail line project was sanctioned in 2003-4. The initial cost estimate was Rs 810.78 crore in 2007-8 which got revised to Rs 1,928.07 crore in November 2016. The project is likely to see another cost overrun of Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,400 crore.