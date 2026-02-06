Works to begin soon for development of Satkosia

ANGUL: The Satkosia Tiger Reserve is set to become a tourist attraction after the Centre sanctioned about Rs 100 crore for its development.

A detailed project report (DPR) has already been prepared for the purpose and works are expected to begin soon at six locations within the reserve, a senior forest official said. The proposed eco-tourism sites include Jagannathpur, Purunakote, Tikarpara and Baliput under Satkosia wildlife division, and Chhamundia and Kusanga under the Mahanadi wildlife division.

The project aims to develop an eco-tourism hub using eco-friendly materials and adhering to all existing guidelines for sanctuaries and tiger reserves. Work will be carried out at all identified sites except Tikarpara, focusing to making it attractive and capable of accommodating a growing number of tourists.