BPUT publishes results in record two days after exams

ROURKELA: Displaying remarkable efficiency, the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Rourkela on Thursday night published results of the second phase odd semester examination-2025-26 in just two days from the last date of the tests.

The semester examinations had commenced on January 12 and concluded on February 3, covering a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes including BTech, BArch, BPharm, BBA, BCA, IMBA, MArch, MPharm, MSc, MTech, MBA and MCA. A total of 67,963 students appeared the examinations.

BPUT vice-chancellor Prof Amiya Kumar Rath said immediately after conclusion of the first examination on January 12, the answer scripts were securely transported to the university headquarters at Rourkela the next day. Each answer script was coded, scanned and uploaded on the university’s examination portal for digital online evaluation. This process was followed uniformly after every examination day.