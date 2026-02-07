Courts in five districts get bomb threat via email

BHUBANESWAR: Functioning of courts in at least five districts of Cuttack, Puri, Jajpur, Bargarh and Kandhamal were disrupted after threat emails resurfaced again, prompting evacuations, suspension of proceedings and intensive security checks.

In Cuttack, the District and Sessions Judge Court received an anonymous email on Friday warning of an explosive device inside the premises. Court proceedings were immediately stopped and judges, lawyers, staff and people were evacuated as a precaution.

The entire court was cordoned off while bomb disposal squads, dog squads and special tactical teams carried out a comprehensive anti-sabotage operation. No explosive or suspicious object was found.

DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo said the police and the Crime Branch cyber cell were tracing the origin of the email.

In Puri, the District and Sessions Judge Court also received an email stating bombs were planted in the building to blast it. As panic spread, police vacated the entire judiciary complex. After a three-hour search, no trace of the bomb was found.